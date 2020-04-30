Holloman rushed 101 times for 1,223 yards and 14 touchdowns for Avondale High School in 2019. He runs with a low center of gravity and combines a good frame – 5-foot-11, 195 pounds – with speed and power. At The Opening Regional in Washington D.C., Holloman ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and recorded a 33.6-inch vertical.

He received his Indiana offer in late-February and his final visit before the COVID-19 dead period was to Ohio State in early-March. He made multiple visits to Ohio State and Michigan throughout the all, and, at the National Combine in January, he was honored with the top performing running back award.