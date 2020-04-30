Three-star Michigan RB David Holloman commits to Indiana
Michigan 2021 three-star running back David Holloman announced via Twitter that he's committed to Indiana.
He had offers from West Virginia, Maryland, Nebraska, Iowa State, Rutgers and others.
Holloman rushed 101 times for 1,223 yards and 14 touchdowns for Avondale High School in 2019. He runs with a low center of gravity and combines a good frame – 5-foot-11, 195 pounds – with speed and power. At The Opening Regional in Washington D.C., Holloman ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and recorded a 33.6-inch vertical.
He received his Indiana offer in late-February and his final visit before the COVID-19 dead period was to Ohio State in early-March. He made multiple visits to Ohio State and Michigan throughout the all, and, at the National Combine in January, he was honored with the top performing running back award.
Holloman is Indiana's sixth commitment of the class.
----
