While Archie Miller has been recruiting big men hard in 2021, someone who has been on the short list of backcourt players for Indiana has been Blake Wesley. Wesley is one of the more underrated players in the state and nationally but has a skillset that would excel at Indiana and that is the confidence and attitude you need out of a shooter.

Finding efficient shooters has been a point of emphasis for Indiana over the past two seasons and after shooting 32.9 percent last year, that became a main priority. Additionally, finding confident shooters who can block out misses is something Archie Miller has yet to find. Though its percentage ranked eight in the Big Ten, Indiana ranked dead last in the conference attempting just 16.9 threes per game.



Wesley is most known for his shooting ability, and is a terrific knock down shooter at any spot on the floor. He does most of his damage off of catch and shoot opportunites but still flashes the shot making ability you need at the next level. Wesley does lack a consistent mid-range jumper and will often times either stay on the perimeter or in the lane. His release can be a bit on the slower side but it is extremely consistent, however. His length allows him to get his shot off in good time regardless off the size of the defender.

Wesley also has terrific size for a backcourt player. At 6-foot-5, he would be able to move around and be in multiple different spots in Indiana's offense. While shooting is his best attribute, Wesley has become a much more aggressive and efficient driver. Not overly physical with his play, he has the size to finish at the rim. He is very athletic and has a smoothness to his game that always allows him to play at his pace.

Though Wesley has that noticeable athleticism, it isn't overly explosive when he gets into the lane. That sometimes hurts him when there is contact involved just due to his frame. An underrated part of Wesley's game is his playmaking. Something that has really developed over the last year, his passing ability has helped Wesley become a multi-dimensional player on the offensive end and given him more opportunities to be used in on-ball situations. Defensively, Wesley's length and size gives him the attributes to be a very solid defender and it's also a plus that he has the willingness to play on the defensive end of the floor. Because of his length, he can get in the passing lanes at will leading out to easy buckets in transition.