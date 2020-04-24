Indiana's quest to secure more scoring and shooting on the wing took another step in the recent weeks when 2021 guard Jordan Longino was offered a scholarship. Archie Miller has loaded up on backcourt players in the past few classes, but shooting remains at a premium. Longino not only shoots the ball at a high level, but brings a physical skillset to the court that could excel in Indiana's system.

The Pennsylvania native would be able to serve as a secondary ball handler, which Archie Miller has continued to seek out, a role that Al Durham played at times last year, but would excel as a scorer on the perimeter. Longino has scored 1,561 points in his three seasons for a career 22.2 point per game average.

By far the best part of Longino's game is his shooting ability. Not only is he a deadly shooter off of the catch, but also very good in dribble pull-up situations as well. With his height, he is able to shoot above most guards because of the size advantage. Combining that with a quick release and a very fluid and consistent form, Longino has the ability to stretch the floor to near NBA range. As a junior he shot 41.5 percent from three.

While a very efficient three-point shooter, Longino's go-to move is a midrange pull-up jumper. Often times driving to his right, it's a two dribble, stop on a dime, pull up with a slight fadeaway. At 6-foot-5, that ability to stop and immediately lead into a jumper in one motion is made even more efficient as his fadeaway allows him to shoot over nearly any opponent. He can force shots at times, but you can live with those occasionally if he remains as efficient a shooter as he is now.

Shooting is what Longino is known for but once he gets going from deep, his entire game opens up. His height combined with his 195-pound frame makes him a difficult guard to stop going downhill. Not often disrupted by contact, Longino uses his body to his advantage but still has great ability to adjust around the rim.

Longino does have a well-rounded game, however. He is aggressive in the lane which led to 5.8 rebounds a game as well. One part of his offensive skillset that still has room to grow is his passing as he can have tunnel vision and block out the rest of his teammates at times.

With good length in addition to his size, Longino's defensive ability is where he can really shine in the future. At this point, he is just an average defender and can sometimes get caught watching the ball. Overall, Longino's shot making ability will be able to translate at a high level in college. Because of the way he scores and his size, it won't be too impacted by bigger defenders. A recruitment that is slightly underrated, Longino can come in and provide a huge scoring impact for Indiana on the perimeter.