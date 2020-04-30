Former Florida State RB commit in contact with Indiana
The running back position is one that is still fairly wide-open for Indiana in the 2021 class. With young running backs Stevie Scott and Sampson James set to carry the ball for Indiana for the next two -to-three years, running back isn't a huge priority in the 2021 class, though the addition of one will most likely happen at some point. If that one can be a home run addition, even better for Indiana.
Chicago running back Willie Shaw, the No. 19 running back in the class, remains a key piece of the conversation for Indiana, but the Hoosiers have been in contact with another high-tier running back in Florida prospect KeyShawn Spencer.
"I have been in contact with Coach Lee Wilbanks and Coach Nick Sheridan pretty frequently over the past week or so," Spencer told TheHoosier.com.
