The running back position is one that is still fairly wide-open for Indiana in the 2021 class. With young running backs Stevie Scott and Sampson James set to carry the ball for Indiana for the next two -to-three years, running back isn't a huge priority in the 2021 class, though the addition of one will most likely happen at some point. If that one can be a home run addition, even better for Indiana.

Chicago running back Willie Shaw, the No. 19 running back in the class, remains a key piece of the conversation for Indiana, but the Hoosiers have been in contact with another high-tier running back in Florida prospect KeyShawn Spencer.