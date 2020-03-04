The Hoosier Daily: March 4
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
St. Louis 2021 WR Demetrius Cannon reacts to Indiana offer
Recruiting Roundup: Sectionals start for Hoosier recruits
CrimsonCast Ep. 662: The Home Stretch
Transfer Tracker: Indiana RB Sampson James enters the portal
Tweets of the Day
March 3, 2020
Alabama football makes it official— Alabama Crimson Tide | BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) March 3, 2020
David Ballou - Director of Sports Performance
Matt Rhea - Director of Performance Science https://t.co/Odfj9YTTjQ pic.twitter.com/1QuEQPAL4A
#Northwestern has become a major player for transfer quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey (Indiana) and Jack Sears (USC), who is currently on campus. Horrible QB play in 2019 helping their chances @WildcatReport— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) March 3, 2020
Purdue is up 21 at Iowa and it’s looking more and more likely that Indiana is going to be playing on Wednesday in the Big Ten tournament for the first time ever. #iubb— Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) March 4, 2020
FINAL (at Columbus North): No. 1 Bloomington South 67, Columbus East 34— Jim Gordillo (@JimGordillo) March 4, 2020
Panthers (24-0) advance to play host Bull Dogs in Froday's second semifinal.
#GAMEDAY #IHSAAStateTournament— Culver Basketball (@CMABasketball) March 4, 2020
Game 1 is in the books! The Eagles get a win in LaPorte:
Culver 62
SB Riley 41#TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/G0jtuk4yR8
Headlines
HOOSIERS APPROACHING FINISH LINE OF B1G RACE -- Hoosier Sports Report
What To Expect: Minnesota -- Inside The Hall
What to know about No. 20 IU women's basketball in the Big Ten Tournament -- Indiana Daily Student
IU baseball to play home opener Wednesday against Purdue -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Take on Rival Purdue -- Hoosier Maven
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.