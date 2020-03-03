After an impressive streak that saw Indiana win three of four and get back to .500 in conference, everyone was hoping for at least a split of two road games against Purdue and Illinois. That did not happen, and so we talk about the disappointment of the Purdue loss and the partial redemption that the Illinois loss provided. We also talk about the importance of the next two games, what IU needs to do to correct its situation, and give a brief overview of where the Hoosiers stand in the NCAA tournament picture.