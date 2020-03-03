Sectionals kick off tonight across Indiana. Find out where in-state IU signees and targets will play this week and how you can catch them.



Indiana in-state signees and targets are in action this week. Find out who, when, and where.

It's win-or-go-home for Indiana boys basketball teams. Find out where and when Indiana signees and targets will play this week as Sectionals start across the state. Check back throughout the week as game results and live streams will be updated. All times are listed as Eastern, except on the bracket, which lists local times.



Anthony Leal, Bloomington South

LOCATION: Columbus North High School TIME: Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 PM ET 2020 Indiana-signee Anthony Leal and the top-ranked team in 4A have had a magical season. Bloomington South (23-0) is 4-0 against the sectional and beat Columbus East (4-18) on the road back on January 17 by a score of 67-53. Columbus North (18-5) awaits South on Friday in the second game at Columbus North, and presents the first real test for the unbeaten Panthers.





Trey Galloway, Culver Academy

LOCATION: LaPorte High School TIME: Tuesday, March 3 at 7:00 PM ET



Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley

LOCATION: LaPorte High School TIME: Tuesday, March 3 at 7:00 PM ET



In one of the most intriguing first-night match-ups across the state, 2020 Indiana-signee Trey Galloway and Culver Academy (16-4) square-off against 2021 Indiana-target Blake Wesley and South Bend Riley (12-10) in the first game on Tuesday. The two teams met back on January 25 in the championship game of Culver Academy's Winter Classic. Culver won 54-40. The winner in this one will have to get past either South Bend Adams (20-3) or Michigan City (16-6) in the final on Saturday night in a loaded grouping at LaPorte High School. Culver is 1-0 against the Sectional field, with its only win coming against Riley. The Wildcats are 3-4 against the field, but three of the four losses came to Adams and Michigan City.



Khristian Lander, Evansville Reitz

LOCATION: Evansville North High School TIME: Friday, March 6 at 6:30 PM ET The latest in-state commit for Archie Miller is five-star junior guard Khristian Lander. His Reitz Panthers enter the Sectional as the public's heavy favorite for the 4A Sectional 16 crown to be played at Evansville North.



Who wins 4A Sectional at North? — (812)-H🏀🏀PS! (@BbalEvv) March 3, 2020



Evansville Reitz (15-7) draws the bye on Tuesday and will wait for the Jasper-Harrison winner in the first game on Friday. The Panthers have beat everyone in the group except Castle (10-10), who is across the bracket from Reitz.



Trey Kaufman, Silver Creek