St. Louis 2021 wide receiver Demetrius Cannon has been in contact with Indiana since his freshman year and received his Indiana offer Tuesday. He brings the size and athleticism that Indiana wide receivers coach Grant Heard recruits.

St. Louis standout 2021 wide receiver Demetrius Cannon made his first ever collegiate visit to Indiana during his freshman year in 2017. He made the trip with his ESA Flight 7-on-7 team that features some of the top talent from the St. Louis area, including four-star 2020 safety Antonio Johnson, three-star 2021 defensive back Tyler Hibbler and 2022 athlete Kevin Coleman.

It wasn't until Tuesday, though, that he was able to announce that he's received an Indiana offer. The Hoosier offer adds to a list that features offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Illinois and several others.