The Hoosier Daily: March 31
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
NCAA grants spring sports, denies winter sports eligibility relief
Chicago RB Willie Shaw is a high priority for Indiana after March visit
Projecting a starting defensive line with Jovan Swann in the mix
Tweets of the Day
The NCAA grants eligibility relief for spring sports. Winter sports will not receive the same relief. #iubb #iubase https://t.co/XBa5xRPsiH— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 30, 2020
We are a part of something bigger than ourselves! #LEO pic.twitter.com/X01uLDPpYS— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) March 30, 2020
🏆 80 years since the first title.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 30, 2020
The Hurryin' Hoosiers took a 60–42 victory in the Championship Game over Kansas. pic.twitter.com/jmZLf1RL5R
ON THIS DAY IN #IUBB HISTORY: A trifecta of NCAA titles starting with Indiana's very first national championship in 1940. The "Hurryin' Hoosiers" defeat Kansas 60-42 with Marv Huffman and Jay McCreary each scoring 12 pts to lead the Hoosiers. #iubb @IndianaMBB @HoopsHall pic.twitter.com/GK9qApMTIh— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) March 30, 2020
MONDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: We're joined by future Hoosier Trey Galloway as he talks about his summer plans. Will the KY-IN All-Star game be played? It's a historic date in in #iubb history, Todd Leary talks what it will take to get back there. https://t.co/7vcRjfsMq9 pic.twitter.com/l1P6LhiGFU— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) March 30, 2020
Headlines
Lack of spring practice leaves 5 key IU football questions unanswered -- Indianapolis Star
IU basketball player review: How Race Thompson changed the course of the season -- Indianapolis Star
ON MARCH 30 IN IU HISTORY: TWO TITLES AND A TITLE GAME -- Hoosier Sports Report
Cathedral community mourns death of junior football standout Mario McCullough -- Indianapolis Star
