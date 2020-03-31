News More News
The Hoosier Daily: March 31

Taylor Lehman
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

NCAA grants spring sports, denies winter sports eligibility relief

Trey Galloway talks IUBB

Chicago RB Willie Shaw is a high priority for Indiana after March visit

Projecting a starting defensive line with Jovan Swann in the mix

Indiana Football 2020 scholarship chart

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Lack of spring practice leaves 5 key IU football questions unanswered -- Indianapolis Star

IU basketball player review: How Race Thompson changed the course of the season -- Indianapolis Star

ON MARCH 30 IN IU HISTORY: TWO TITLES AND A TITLE GAME -- Hoosier Sports Report

Cathedral community mourns death of junior football standout Mario McCullough -- Indianapolis Star

{{ article.author_name }}