MONDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: We're joined by future Hoosier Trey Galloway as he talks about his summer plans. The NCAA votes today on extended eligibility for Spring athletes. Will the KY-IN All-Star game be played? It's a historical date in in #iubb history, Todd Leary talks about what it will take to get back there. Another Bedford 8th grader received a basketball scholly offer from Indiana, lots more.