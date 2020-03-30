Trey Galloway talks #IUBB
🔴 LIVE PODCAST: #IUBB commit Trey Galloway joins the show today. We talk hoops and his plans for Bloomington on @Spreaker #iubb https://t.co/AEhyGyM9KT— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) March 30, 2020
MONDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: We're joined by future Hoosier Trey Galloway as he talks about his summer plans. The NCAA votes today on extended eligibility for Spring athletes. Will the KY-IN All-Star game be played? It's a historical date in in #iubb history, Todd Leary talks about what it will take to get back there. Another Bedford 8th grader received a basketball scholly offer from Indiana, lots more.
