NCAA grants spring sports, denies winter sports eligibility relief
Spring-sport student-athletes will be granted another year of eligibility amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the cancelations that followed, The NCAA announced via a statement Monday evening. Winter-sport student-athletes will not be granted an extra year.
The decision was enacted after the Division I Council deliberated on the possibility of eligibility relief for seasons cut short by the outbreak.
In the cases of Indiana basketball seniors De'Ron Davis and Devonte Green, despite missing all but one game of postseason play in 2020, their college careers are effectively finished.
"Winter sports were not included in the decision," the NCAA said in its statement. "Council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed."
DI Council grants waiver to allow additional eligibility for spring sport athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19: https://t.co/v1zriEBDvR pic.twitter.com/g9BbOkmnt0— NCAA (@NCAA) March 30, 2020
For sports like baseball, softball, track and field and others, schools can self-apply for waivers that restore one of the years within a student-athletes five-year "clock" designated to complete four years of competition.
The NCAA noted that schools will not be required to provided the same amount rewarded in scholarships to student-athletes for 2020-21 if their eligibility would have been exhausted in 2019-20, but schools can use the NCAA'sStudent Assistance Fund to provide that aid to its student-athletes.
Additionally, baseball, the only spring sport with a roster limit (35 players), will be allowed to bring back seniors who would have left the program and maintain players who have signed and will sign to enter the program in 2020-21.
