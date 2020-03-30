Spring-sport student-athletes will be granted another year of eligibility amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the cancelations that followed, The NCAA announced via a statement Monday evening. Winter-sport student-athletes will not be granted an extra year.

The decision was enacted after the Division I Council deliberated on the possibility of eligibility relief for seasons cut short by the outbreak.

In the cases of Indiana basketball seniors De'Ron Davis and Devonte Green, despite missing all but one game of postseason play in 2020, their college careers are effectively finished.

"Winter sports were not included in the decision," the NCAA said in its statement. "Council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed."