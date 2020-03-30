Chicago RB Willie Shaw is a high priority for Indiana after March visit
Chicago running back Willie Shaw is the top 2021 running back prospect with significant mutual interest in Indiana.
Chicago running back Willie Shaw is the top 2021 running back prospect who shares strong mutual interest with Indiana at this point in the cycle. The No. 19 running back will come out of Brother Rice, where Indiana has recruited before, with redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Nick Marozas and walk-on running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter having graduated from Brother Rice.
Shaw was in Bloomington for the March 7 junior day visit as he develops a relationship with running backs coach Mike Hart. Hart is at the center of Shaw's relationship with Indiana.
