The Hoosier Daily: March 19
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Coyle and Leary catch up with Jordan Geronimo
Fort Worth 2021 QB Hamp Fay reacts to mid-week visit to Indiana
Tweets of the Day
Sources: The NCAA is unlikely to grant an extra year of eligibility for student athletes who participated in winter sports and had their seasons cut short due to coronavirus.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 18, 2020
An extra year of eligibility is still in play for student athletes involved with spring sports.
Rivals 2021 No. 30 prospect Trey Patterson lists Indiana along with Villanova, Florida, Auburn, Rutgers, Memphis, Maryland and Tennessee recruiting him hardest at the moment. #iubb assistant Bruiser Flint was there in Feb. Archie Miller was in Jan. Used3 OVs: IU, Florida, Auburn https://t.co/hwwVMJZcKt— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) March 19, 2020
Spoke to 2020 @IndianaMBB commit Trey Galloway. Asked him how excited he is to play with AAU teammates @anthonyl3al & @khristianlander .— Adam Derengowski (@AdamDerWSBT) March 18, 2020
Also asked about the IU / Purdue rivalry over the next several years w/ so many in-state kids on both rosters. pic.twitter.com/92DWqIOA6L
Headlines
GLASS GRAPPLING WITH EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON IU ATHLETICS -- Hoosier Sports Report
HOOSIERS FIND CLOSURE WITH IMPROMPTU BANQUET -- Hoosier Sports Report
The challenges Scott Dolson faces as Indiana’s new athletic director -- The Athletic
That's a Wrap: Damezi Anderson -- Inside the Hall
POTB 319: Dolson named AD, season’s abrupt end, mailbag questions -- Inside The Hall/Assembly Call
