{{ timeAgo('2020-03-19 07:51:02 -0500') }}

The Hoosier Daily: March 19

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

USA Today Images

Coyle and Leary catch up with Jordan Geronimo

Fort Worth 2021 QB Hamp Fay reacts to mid-week visit to Indiana

TheHoosier presents best plays of 2019-20 (Part 1)

GLASS GRAPPLING WITH EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON IU ATHLETICS -- Hoosier Sports Report

HOOSIERS FIND CLOSURE WITH IMPROMPTU BANQUET -- Hoosier Sports Report

The challenges Scott Dolson faces as Indiana’s new athletic director -- The Athletic

That's a Wrap: Damezi Anderson -- Inside the Hall

POTB 319: Dolson named AD, season’s abrupt end, mailbag questions -- Inside The Hall/Assembly Call

