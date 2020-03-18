Fort Worth 2021 QB Hamp Fay reacts to mid-week visit to Indiana
Fort Worth three-star quarterback Hamp Fay was on his way to a blowout junior season before suffering a season-ending injury. Now, with the complications the 2021 recruiting class is facing, Fay was lucky to get in some mid-week visits last week. Indiana was one of them.
One of the final prospects Indiana welcomed to Bloomington before recruiting activities were shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak was Fort Worth 2021 three-star quarterback Hamp Fay.
The Texas native visited the Hoosiers on Tuesday, the day after Dayton 2022 quarterback Chase Harrison visited Indiana, and he came away with positive feelings for the Indiana program.
"I loved it," he told TheHoosier.com. "They're building something special up there."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news