Fort Worth three-star quarterback Hamp Fay was on his way to a blowout junior season before suffering a season-ending injury. Now, with the complications the 2021 recruiting class is facing, Fay was lucky to get in some mid-week visits last week. Indiana was one of them.

One of the final prospects Indiana welcomed to Bloomington before recruiting activities were shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak was Fort Worth 2021 three-star quarterback Hamp Fay.

The Texas native visited the Hoosiers on Tuesday, the day after Dayton 2022 quarterback Chase Harrison visited Indiana, and he came away with positive feelings for the Indiana program.