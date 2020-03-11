Dayton-area 2022 quarterback Chase Harrison has been familiar with the Indiana football program for more than a couple years already, but he made a visit to Bloomington on Monday to further his relationship with new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan.

Ohio 2022 quarterback Chase Harrison is one of the top quarterback talents in the Midwest for his class, and, because of his talent, he’s been wading through the recruiting process for a few years already.

While he only has three offers – from Louisville, UPenn and Toledo – he is seeing a lot of interest from programs like Ohio State, Penn State, Cincinnati and Indiana.

He was in Bloomington on Monday on an unofficial visit and watched the Hoosiers’ spring practice inside John Mellencamp Pavilion.