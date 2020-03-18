We attempt to do our part here at TheHoosier to help get you past your college basketball blues. With that in mind, I present to you TheHoosier.com's best plays of the 2019-20 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball season (part one).

In a two-part highlight feature, TheHoosier.com presents the best plays of the 2019-20 season in an attempt to help get you over the end of what just happened this past week. There's over 170 clips in the 17-minute plus video below. Plays you can't remember ever happening, and the a few you'll never forget.

If you like the video, please click here to Subscribe to our YouTube Channel.




