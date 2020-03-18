News More News
TheHoosier presents best plays of 2019-20 (Part 1)

Nick Baumgart • TheHoosier
IU Basketball and Recruiting Analyst
We attempt to do our part here at TheHoosier to help get you past your college basketball blues. With that in mind, I present to you TheHoosier.com's best plays of the 2019-20 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball season (part one).


In a two-part highlight feature, TheHoosier.com presents the best plays of the 2019-20 season in an attempt to help get you over the end of what just happened this past week. There's over 170 clips in the 17-minute plus video below. Plays you can't remember ever happening, and the a few you'll never forget.

Best Plays of the 2019-20 IU Hoosiers men's season (Part 1)


Coming Thursday: The Best Plays of the 2019-20 IU Hoosiers men's season (Part 2)

