🔴 LIVE PODCAST: Hoosier commit @JordanGeronimo2 joins us today. Scott Dolson named new AD. New faces in new places in the NFL. @TaylorRLehman joins us too. on @Spreaker https://t.co/YjSNJDrtkS

WEDNESDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: Charges ahead with #iubb commit Jordan Geronimo. IU lifer Scott Dolson will be Indiana's next AD. Taylor Lehman joins from Indiana Rivals. Phillip Rivers is a Colt and Tom Brady a Buccaneer..that's crazy! Lots more.

