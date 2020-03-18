News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-18 10:39:13 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Coyle and Leary catch up with Jordan Geronimo

Jim Coyle • TheHoosier
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

WEDNESDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: Charges ahead with #iubb commit Jordan Geronimo. IU lifer Scott Dolson will be Indiana's next AD. Taylor Lehman joins from Indiana Rivals. Phillip Rivers is a Colt and Tom Brady a Buccaneer..that's crazy! Lots more.

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}