TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 14th

The Hoosier Daily: March 14th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Several new offers for 4-star QB Chase Harrison
Cam Jones ready for big season in 2021
2022 wing Tyrell Ward keeps making plays, getting attention
Brandon Shelby settling in as assistant head coach for Hoosiers
IU's McCade Brown ties the school record for the most strikeouts in a game
Tweets of the Day
Winning is fun. 😄 pic.twitter.com/vhVDjNnmEK— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 14, 2021
4-0 Win over Purdue ✅ pic.twitter.com/pbvf5a20Y0— Indiana Men's Tennis (@IndianaMTennis) March 13, 2021
M7 | Sweet 16. That ties the #IUBase strikeout record.@McCade_Brown | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/zHDHjhoASE— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 13, 2021
FINAL | That's how we do it.😏 pic.twitter.com/CD7j724hfV— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) March 14, 2021
Working on the weekend 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘶𝘴𝘶𝘢𝘭. pic.twitter.com/3LEyOdSFoa— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 14, 2021
Rikkoi Brathwaite is taking home the bronze medal in the 60m after clocking a time of 6.56. This is the highest finish in a sprint event, that is still ran today, in program history! #NCAATF | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/jAwtlagdmg— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) March 13, 2021
Last McCade Brown tweet of the night.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) March 13, 2021
These are Brown's stats through two Big Ten starts: 14 innings, three hits allowed, two walks, one run, 28 strikeouts.
That qualifies as a good start to the season. #iubase
Headlines
McCade Brown was absolutely filthy on Saturday — again-- Crimson Quarry
IU women’s soccer falls 1-0 to Illinois at home Saturday-- Indiana Daily Student
Brown Matches School Record as Indiana One-Hits Penn State-- IU Athletics
Brathwaite Highlights Final Day at NCAA Indoor Championships-- IU Athletics
Balling Out – McCrary-Ball Is Back, And Offenses Will Pay-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
