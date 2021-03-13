A season ago, his third with the Hoosiers, Jones started seven of eight games and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention status from the conference's coaches and media members after amassing 35 tackles, four tackles for losses and three sacks. He also recorded 13 pressures and eight hurries, but did give up 171 yards and three touchdowns when teams threw against him.

Cam Jones was recruited to Indiana to play wide receiver, but he has made a name for himself on the other side of the football.

Jones played a vital role in Indiana finishing 6-2 last year and told the media recently that the way the season ended -- a 26-20 loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl -- has served as plenty of motivation as Indiana recently opened spring practice drills.

"The defense, offense and this team are all in. I remember my freshman year, coach Allen gave us a chip said all in and if you were all in, you put it in a bucket. We are all in. Last season didn’t end way we wanted," Jones said.

After arriving in Bloomington in 2018, Jones immediately made his presence felt as a freshman, showcasing his talent, athleticism and speed that caught the attention of the coaching staff, who moved him to linebacker. He made an immediate impact before suffering an early-season injury against Ball State.

From that point on, Jones has played a vital role in the success the Indiana defense had under then-coordinator Kane Wommack.

He is optimistic the success will continue this season with new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren.

Jones told the media that while Warren may be "goofy" at times, when it is time to get work done, Warren is as focused and intense as anyone.

"Coach Warren is a great coach, great guy, and great leader. When it is time to lock in, it’s about business. He brings that edge. Coach Allen talks about the edge and he brings that to the table," Jones said.

With a reminder of how the season ended in January, Jones is intent on making the 2021 season another one for the ages when it comes to success, and says head coach Tom Allen has already laid out his expectations.

"Coach Allen has challenged the linebackers and myself and said there is no room for error or mistakes and I take pride in that. To have that pressure on us is hard at times, but it takes us a long way just working with the defense," Jones said.