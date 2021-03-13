IU's McCade Brown ties the school record for the most strikeouts in a game
Indiana RHP McCade Brown had a dominant outing in the second game of today's doubleheader versus Penn State.
Brown pitched seven no-hit innings and impressively struck out 16 of the 23 batters he faced. From the top of the second inning to the top of the fifth, Brown struck out 10 of the 12 batters he faced and struck out seven in a row.
His sixteen strikeouts tied the school record for the most strikeouts in a game by an IU pitcher. Brad Edwards originally set the Indiana school record with 16 against Quinnipiac on Mar. 17, 2000.
Brown was taken out of the game after the seventh inning due to his high pitch count of 101.
T2 | Ring 'em up! @McCade_Brown | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/LcdpDmQWjB— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 13, 2021
Although McCade Brown did not successfully break the record for the most strikeouts in a game by an IU pitcher, he broke a separate record. Brown’s 16 strikeouts are an IU school record for a Big Ten game, breaking the record of 13 set by Andrew Saalfrank against Penn State on Apr. 6, 2019.
His masterful performance in the second game of the series helped the Hoosiers secure the 8-0 victory over the Nittany Lions. With this win, Indiana improves to 5-1 on the season.
There will be another doubleheader tomorrow, with the first game scheduled to start at noon ET and the second game scheduled to begin at 3 pm. Similarly to today, the first game tomorrow is slated for seven innings and the second game is slated for the full nine innings.
