Indiana RHP McCade Brown had a dominant outing in the second game of today's doubleheader versus Penn State.

Brown pitched seven no-hit innings and impressively struck out 16 of the 23 batters he faced. From the top of the second inning to the top of the fifth, Brown struck out 10 of the 12 batters he faced and struck out seven in a row.

His sixteen strikeouts tied the school record for the most strikeouts in a game by an IU pitcher. Brad Edwards originally set the Indiana school record with 16 against Quinnipiac on Mar. 17, 2000.

Brown was taken out of the game after the seventh inning due to his high pitch count of 101.