As the longest tenured assistant coach for Indiana football head coach Tom Allen, Brandon Shelby has been there for the good and bad.

When he was hired in 2011, Shelby was 30 and was the youngest assistant coach on then-coach Kevin Wilson's staff and was coming to Bloomington after a season at Louisiana Monroe.

Fast forward to 2021 and Shelby is no longer coaching cornerbacks, as Allen announced he is also the assistant head coach.

“It’s something I have really taken very seriously here,” Allen said recently of the assistant head coach title. “Sometimes, certain staffs, those roles can just be titles they give to people for pay purposes and different things. But I really choose to do it in a way that’s very purposeful, that helps our staff get better. ... I feel he has a really strong personality to be able to address our players. He has a good connection with our players and understands them.”

For Shelby, the new title are part of his long-term goals in coaching. He spoke to that fact Thursday after Indiana's spring football practice.

"Ultimately, when I met coach, he asked me what my long-term goals were and I want to be a defensive coordinator, and, ultimately, a head coach. When the opportunity arose after Mike (Hart) left, I thought it would be a great opportunity to get into the administrative side, get on panels and boards, and then when that opportunity comes, God willing, I have sat on both sides. I am fortunate for the opportunity," Shelby said of his new role.

Shelby said he looks back to his tenure at Indiana with great thoughts and "loves" Indiana University and Bloomington, and admits he has noticed some growth as a coach.

"I have grown as a coach. I tell people how much I love this town and university. I want to see them come in as freshmen and grow as men. As long as this university wants me and there's a place for me on staff I want to be here. It proves if you stay long, do your time, things will pay off. Sometimes you don’t get immediate gratification. Thankful to have opportunity and will bust my butt like I did as corners coach and keep growing," Shelby said.