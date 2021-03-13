TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 13th

The Hoosier Daily: March 13th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Ball continues to work his way back to gridiron
Defense starting to find its way under Warren
IU baseball head coach Jeff Mercer tests positive for COVID-19
North Carolina DE 'appreciates' offer from Indiana
Tweets of the Day
Uno Out...Thank You 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ME7Q0dQfAX— Aljami Durham (@aldurham01) March 12, 2021
.@alipaige_14 became just the 5th player in #iuwbb history last night to record 400 career assists 👏 pic.twitter.com/6kvCErUye8— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 12, 2021
Player development. 😤💪 pic.twitter.com/NiAFWj0Jyg— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 12, 2021
The Don gon get it Done 🗣 pic.twitter.com/eqsABWRlEN— J-Will 🏖 (@theOfficialJW23) March 12, 2021
Per an IU spokesman, no players or staff tested positive when the team was submitted to additional testing after Jeff Mercer's result. #iubase https://t.co/D8CMuUY3Id— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) March 13, 2021
Men's 60m (Semifinal) | Rikkoi 🤝 Finals@Rikkoi1 is moving on to the finals with a time of 6.55! 🙌 The final will be ran tomorrow at 3:10p ET. #NCAATF | #IUTF pic.twitter.com/A6gsoYvlxj— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) March 12, 2021
Headlines
IU basketball demands much soul-searching as once-iconic program erodes into mediocrity-- Indy Star
IU BASEBALL COACH JEFF MERCER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID, PSU GAMES POSTPONED-- Hoosier Sports Report
Ball excited to be back on the field this fall-- Crimson Quarry
Indiana-Penn State Baseball Schedule Update-- IU Athletics
No. 13 Indiana Hosts No. 8 Michigan this Weekend-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
