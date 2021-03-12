Below is the full release from Indiana

Due to this, the doubleheader scheduled for today versus Penn State has been postponed. The question as to if games will be played this weekend currently remains unknown.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University head baseball coach Jeff Mercer tested positive for COVID-19 through an antigen test on the morning of Friday, Mar. 12. His result was then confirmed with a PCR test.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” Mercer said. “I’m experiencing minor symptoms and will now enter my 10-day isolation period. I look forward to communicating with the team during my absence and rejoining the team when it’s safe to do so.”

The rest of the team and coaching staff will undergo further testing. The remainder of the schedule for the weekend will be determined at a later point.

