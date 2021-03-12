North Carolina DE 'appreciates' offer from Indiana
Four-star defensive end Eli Hall knows the players who have come out of Crest High School in Shelby, North Carolina.
Players like Brandon Spikes, who won two national titles at Florida, and Jonathan Bullard, who was drafted in 2016 by the Chicago Bears. And, while the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end looks up to them, he wants to chart his own course and has done a good job thus far.
The junior standout recently added an offer from Indiana to his already growing list, and he told TheHoosier.com recently that he "appreciates" the offer, which came from defensive assistant Kevin Peoples.
"Indiana is on the come up. I was very surprised with the call and offer. Coach Peoples and I had been talking a lot, so I was sort of prepared," Hall said.
A season ago, Hall made a name for himself, notching 52 total tackles, forced two fumbles, recorded a sack and had an interception returned for a touchdown.
Hall said Peoples likes what he has seen on film.
"Coach Peoples loves it. He said 'you're great, but when you come here, we can get you even better'," Hall said.
In addition to the offer from the Hoosiers, Hall has offers from South Carolina, Akron, Campbell, Auburn, East Carolina, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kent State, Liberty, Michigan State, Minnesota, Old Dominion, Southern, Southern California, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Hall said he welcomes the offer from Indiana and a potential opportunity to play in a conference like the Big Ten.
"It will be a big opportunity playing in the Big Ten. I can further and better my education."
