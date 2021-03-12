Four-star defensive end Eli Hall knows the players who have come out of Crest High School in Shelby, North Carolina.

Players like Brandon Spikes, who won two national titles at Florida, and Jonathan Bullard, who was drafted in 2016 by the Chicago Bears. And, while the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end looks up to them, he wants to chart his own course and has done a good job thus far.

The junior standout recently added an offer from Indiana to his already growing list, and he told TheHoosier.com recently that he "appreciates" the offer, which came from defensive assistant Kevin Peoples.

"Indiana is on the come up. I was very surprised with the call and offer. Coach Peoples and I had been talking a lot, so I was sort of prepared," Hall said.