The 2020 season was to have been a magical one for Indiana husky Marcelino Ball.

It was his senior season, he was a four-year starter and was entering fresh off a strong 2019 season, where he finished fourth on the team in tackles and solo stops.

But, it all came to an end during fall camp, as he tore his ACL, bringing about an end to his redshirt senior season.

Rather than sulk and wallow in self pity, Ball got behind his teammates, helping them plan by watching film and always staying connected.

As he works his way back to the field and team drills, Ball took some time Thursday to reflect on the 2020 season, his career and what this season may hold for him after graduating with a liberal studies degree last May.

"Of course I wish I would’ve been able to contribute. Had some battles with my trainer, told him around Michigan State, don’t know how far out I was from surgery and looking up what is quickest you can come back from an ACL injury. Watching them play or listening to them play, I was sitting there like man, they are balling. Defense is swarming and doing successful things. Everybody on the team. I was happy for them, especially the Penn State game. That was the day of my surgery. It was good to see them ball out and I didn’t have any negative thoughts but it was more like can I go out and play in a cover three, cover four and help," said Ball, who is in his sixth season in the program, but will just turn 22 this month.

As for how soon he will be back and doing team drills at spring practice, Ball said, "I am pretty far out I think as far as practicing with team."

Ball started three games in 2017 before suffering a season ending injury after being named to the ESPN and Big Ten Network All-Freshman Team in 2016.

In 201, he was named honorable mention All Big Ten by coaches and media. A season later, he notched 47 tackles, including 29 solo stops, two sacks and three tackles for a loss.

Entering his sixth season, Ball admitted he fell in the trap of being the "old head" in the room.

"I used to think my true senior year in 2019 I was old and that messed with my head. I saw it a lot with players, seniors at time saying they are so old and an old head. That stuff really gets in your head and you’ll start moving like an old man. I switched the switch and changed my perspective. I am 22 and still young. Experience I’ve been here a while, but I don’t see myself as an old head. It’s cool, I have experienced it all and knows what it feels like when lights are off and we go 5-7 and don’t have a bowl game and now to experience 2020 season through sidelines and tv screen, it is a blessing to see it from 2016 when Allen was DC to 2017 dc and head coach to 2018 with Kane and now with Warren. I’ve watched players grow, but being here long doesn’t faze me. I am making the days count," Ball said.

After suffering a season-ending injury as a redshirt senior last year, Ball said the experience gave him some perspective, noting it was a "no brainer" for him to be back this season.

"Nobody wants a season ending injury, especially for seniors and that is fatal. As much as it was sad and not being a part of that 2020 season hurt but it made me think I had to take advantage of extra year. Blessing in disguise and I appreciate it having that opportunity was great to have, not too many people would’ve had that or gone for it," Ball said.