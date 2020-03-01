The Hoosier Daily: March 1
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Lander sees career-high in loss
Before the Tip: Indiana at Illinois
Hampton OL transfer K.J. Wilson receives Indiana offer
Tweets of the Day
Connections being drawn between Indiana S&C coach David Ballou and Alabama's open S&C job?— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 29, 2020
At @bamainsider, Ballou is detailed as a name to watch and someone folks in Tuscaloosa feel "confident" about. #iufb https://t.co/TIZGLUhhZy
YouTube: https://t.co/tIhKccidGE pic.twitter.com/SOLGaBkD1p
Don't miss out on a chance to win tickets to the Big Ten Tournament!— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 29, 2020
Partnering with https://t.co/0a88aEB0zf, https://t.co/UJ0b71Uzqh is hosting a challenge that offers two tickets to ALL of Thursday's games. #iubb https://t.co/5oCueKhVsq pic.twitter.com/usqOz8liwo
Just noticed additions have been made to Indiana's roster #iufb:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 29, 2020
5 Dexter Williams
22 Tim Baldwin
34 Damarjhe Lewis
37 Ty Wise
62 Cam Knight
75 Luke Wiginton
93 Caleb Murphy
70 (JR) Luke Haggard
72 (grad.) Dylan Powell
#iubb last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) March 1, 2020
🏀 Josh Newkirk @1Newkirk_ (NH Ostrava🇨🇿): 6 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts
🏀 Freddie McSwain Jr @Mcswain_Jr21 (@Botafogo🇧🇷): 5 pts, 5 rebs
2/2
Headlines
There's more good Devonte Green than bad, and IU doesn't have much choice but to embrace it -- Indianapolis Star
HOOSIERS’ B1G ROAD SLATE ENDS AT ILLINOIS -- Hoosier Sports Report
What to Expect: Illinois -- Inside The Hall
Tommy Sommer Leads Indiana Baseball to Sixth-Straight Win -- Hoosier Maven
Breaking: Indiana’s David Ballou Offered Same Job at Alabama -- Hoosier Maven
