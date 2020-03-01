Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Connections being drawn between Indiana S&C coach David Ballou and Alabama's open S&C job? At @bamainsider , Ballou is detailed as a name to watch and someone folks in Tuscaloosa feel "confident" about. #iufb https://t.co/TIZGLUhhZy YouTube: https://t.co/tIhKccidGE pic.twitter.com/SOLGaBkD1p

Don't miss out on a chance to win tickets to the Big Ten Tournament! Partnering with https://t.co/0a88aEB0zf , https://t.co/UJ0b71Uzqh is hosting a challenge that offers two tickets to ALL of Thursday's games. #iubb https://t.co/5oCueKhVsq pic.twitter.com/usqOz8liwo

Just noticed additions have been made to Indiana's roster #iufb : 5 Dexter Williams 22 Tim Baldwin 34 Damarjhe Lewis 37 Ty Wise 62 Cam Knight 75 Luke Wiginton 93 Caleb Murphy 70 (JR) Luke Haggard 72 (grad.) Dylan Powell

There's more good Devonte Green than bad, and IU doesn't have much choice but to embrace it -- Indianapolis Star

HOOSIERS’ B1G ROAD SLATE ENDS AT ILLINOIS -- Hoosier Sports Report

What to Expect: Illinois -- Inside The Hall

Tommy Sommer Leads Indiana Baseball to Sixth-Straight Win -- Hoosier Maven

Breaking: Indiana’s David Ballou Offered Same Job at Alabama -- Hoosier Maven