Lander sees career-high in loss
IU-commit Khristian Lander showed up on the big stage Friday night, but it wasn't enough, as Evansville Bosse beat Ecansville Reitz for the City and SIAC crown, 71-70. Find out how the five-star gu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news