While the Illini have been far from bad offensively - they currently boast the nation’s 47th ranked offensive efficiency of 109.5 according to KenPom – there have been some clear weaknesses.

The Illini have struggled mightily to find their range from behind the arc, knocking down just 30.4% of their attempts from deep, good for 302nd in the country. In conference play that number has fallen even further, down to 29.4% from behind the arc, which places them last in the Big Ten over that span.

In fact, the Illini have struggled from the field overall as they hold an effective field goal percentage of 48.0% on the year, good for just 250th in the nation. That number has similarly fallen significantly in conference play, down to 44.9%, which also places them at the bottom of the Big Ten.

However, one area in which the Illinois offense has excelled has been offensive rebounding. Illinois currently holds an offensive rebounding percentage of 36.4%, the fifth highest total in the country. They have experienced a similar amount of success in conference play, grabbing 34.0% of the available offensive rebounds, the highest total in the conference.