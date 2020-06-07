The Hoosier Daily: June 7th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Current, Soon-to-Be Indiana Athletic Directors Hopeful for Fans in Fall
2021 DE Ja'Marian Peterson talks IU interest following offer
Tweets of the Day
One of my favorite clips from my conversation with @IndianaFootball @CoachAllenIU. Tracks goals and objectives for each player in a binder. Helps everyone stay focused on what's important to them! #LEO #leadership #IUFB #EverybodyPullsTheTarp— Andrew Moses (@andrewhmoses) June 6, 2020
Full Video: https://t.co/deWx6NBvZf pic.twitter.com/otK4RX1UeU
Tom Allen, along with many other #iufb coaches and players, participated in a peaceful protest yesterday in Bloomington.— Dylan Wallace (@Dwall_1) June 6, 2020
In what has been a whirlwind few months within the program, Allen’s strong foundation and LEO philosophy have been at the forefront.https://t.co/C8ubg4kTcG
What’s good Indy fans ill see you soon down In Bloomington. Thankyou for welcoming me! Let’s do this! 🙏🏽❤️🤍#leo #indianafootball pic.twitter.com/F0wH6sMR5q— T💭 (@HowlandTrenten) June 6, 2020
⚪️🔴 #LEO pic.twitter.com/bJK51aH19u— Indiana Football Recruiting (@IndianaTough) June 6, 2020
Headlines
GLASS: ADDITIONAL YEAR FOR SPRING SPORT SENIORS WILL COST $900K-- Hoosier Sports Report
Glass: IU to spend approximately $900,000 to honor scholarships for returning spring seniors-- Crimson Quarry
Other Global Headlines
Is baseball coming back? Here's the latest news on MLB, player negotiations to restart season-- Yahoo Sports
Roger Goodell: NFL admits 'we were wrong' on player protests, says 'black lives matter'-- Yahoo Sports
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says it's up to white people to call out racism, 'no matter what the consequences'-- ESPN
