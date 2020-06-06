Indiana has jumped in the race for 2021 coveted edge rusher Ja'Marian Peterson after offering a scholarship on Friday. The Louisiana native spoke to TheHoosier.com about his recruitment and his initial interest in the Indiana program.

His early takeaway is how real and down to earth the entire Indiana coaching staff is, especially defensive line coach Kevin Peoples.

"He is a great guy," Peterson said. "One of the best college coaches that I've ever talked to. The communication has been great and we've been talking for a while."

It doesn't end there. Peterson also loves what he sees out of Head Coach Tom Allen and how he leads the program.

"He’s doing a great job making sure all of his athletes are doing the right thing and that’s great to me," Peterson added.