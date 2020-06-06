While Indiana's backcourt situation is set for the next few seasons, 2022 comes with a great importance for IU to secure a commitment from a point guard. On Friday, Indiana extended an offer to 2022 point guard Bruce Thornton (Milton, GA).

Thornton and Indiana had been in contact for a few months, dating back before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the Hoosiers have increased their communication and are now heavily involved in his recruitment.

The four-star guard spoke to TheHoosier.com about the IU offer and what his thoughts are about the program.