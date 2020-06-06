2022 PG Bruce Thornton 'honored' by Indiana offer
While Indiana's backcourt situation is set for the next few seasons, 2022 comes with a great importance for IU to secure a commitment from a point guard. On Friday, Indiana extended an offer to 2022 point guard Bruce Thornton (Milton, GA).
Thornton and Indiana had been in contact for a few months, dating back before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the Hoosiers have increased their communication and are now heavily involved in his recruitment.
The four-star guard spoke to TheHoosier.com about the IU offer and what his thoughts are about the program.
While head coaches don't always take the lead on recruitments, Archie Miller has made it a priority to be one of the main points of contact with Thornton.
"I feel like our relationship is still growing," Thornton said of Archie Miller. "He is the type of person that is going to give you the real all of the time and I’m looking for that.
"He's [Miller] basically telling me to stick with what I’m doing and just grinding it out with no hand outs," Thornton added. "Just take it day by day."
