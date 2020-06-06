Stop if you’ve heard this before— higher-up decision-makers are hopeful that college sports will be played in the fall— and with fans in the stands. This is the vision that departing athletic director, Fred Glass, and incoming athletic director, Scott Dolson, are hoping comes true by the time the month of August rolls around. “We’re selling season tickets in football and basketball. We’re planning,” Dolson told Indiana football and basketball radio play-by-play broadcaster, Don Fischer, on a Facebook live chat on Friday night. “At the same time, knowing that we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, we’re hopeful that we have a normal situation.”

In the event the college football season is shortened in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dolson and Big Ten officials have a contingency plan in place. “We’ve put together a ticket assurance program that if the schedule changes in any way, we’re going to automatically refund,” Dolson said. “We didn’t want anyone to worry what happens if we only play 10 games instead of 12 football games. We’ll refund the money and that was really, really important.” The preparation for a reduced number of games during the 2020 season comes after NCAA President Mark Emmert said the regular season could end by Thanksgiving. This is nothing out of the ordinary. However, Emmert went on to say another scenario could be to complete conference championship games by Thanksgiving. Just to note, Indiana’s final two regular season games are at Michigan (Nov. 21) and at home against Purdue (Nov. 28). The bye week for the Hoosiers this season comes in week five (Oct. 3) between matchups against Connecticut and Maryland, should Indiana get the chance to schedule an additional opponent if any games were to be cancelled at the end of the regular season. “We’re working with people, because we want them to come to games. We hope that it’s going to be as normal as possible. We’re planning for scenarios,” Dolson said. “But what we’re doing is we want to make certain that our fans have the confidence that we’ve got the plan in place from a health and safety standpoint.”

Photo Courtesy: Sports Illustrated