Tom Allen, Indiana Football (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

Indiana University Athletics announced its plans for the initial but limited return of student-athletes to campus for team workouts throughout the summer, starting next week with the football team. IU head coach Tom Allen spoke with the media via Zoom for the first time in six weeks Wednesday morning, but it was team physician Andy Hipskind that best summarized the focal point of the discussion. “I often refer to this as this is like coaching a new sport that’s never been invented,” Hispkind said. “While we continuously scour the science and the literature and the studies we can, a lot of this is just evolving. We’re going to have to make adjustments on the fly.” Earlier in the presser, Allen described just how different the upcoming workouts would look compared to normal with everything that will go into preventing a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. For example, the team will come back to train in Bloomington in three distinct waves in two-week intervals. Everyone will get tested over a two-day stretch and wait for their results before being cleared to partake in the following week of workouts. Here are three takeaways from the rest of the media session.

1. The return process, health guidelines are strenuous but necessary

The testing and two-to-three-day quarantine awaiting results the week before workouts is a must, but the intensive measures only start there. Upon clearance, the student-athletes will be split up into socially-distanced groups of ten for workouts. Whether they’re inside the weight room or outside on one of the fields, the groups won’t be anywhere near each other unlike a traditional practice. The groups of ten will be strategically put together with COVID-19 in mind. They won't necessarily be organized by position, but rather with their roommate or roommates and based on their summer class schedule. “The whole idea is that you want to have guys that are together when they leave here, to be together when they workout as best as possible,” Allen said. “There's a lot of work that's gone into this in terms of coordinating the schedule and the groups themselves. Every two weeks we add more players. This first two-week period will basically give us a lot of good feedback.” Like Hipskind said, Allen reiterated that a lot of decisions will be made on the fly and that the entire process is one big learning experience.

2. Parents involved too, stress concerns of sending children back

It’s been discussed for weeks when student-athletes across the country will be allowed to return to their schools for training and practices, but people seem to forget about their parents and how many of them feel safe sending their children back during the pandemic. Allen said that very few parents were entirely against the idea of their sons heading back to Bloomington, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t bombarded with questions and concerns from many of them. Like the student-athletes, their parents have stayed in touch with Allen and his staff over the last several weeks. Allen said he can’t tell them there are zero risks at all in returning to campus, and that they just have to have faith in the precautions in place. “We've had so many different meetings and just makes you feel good about the high level of preparation that's gone into doing what's best for our student-athletes and keeping them safe,” Allen said. It’s understandable that parents would be most protective of their children during this hectic time, but they have to believe that IU’s staff is going to do everything possible to keep them safe and healthy.

3. First organized practice since March also first time with Wellman's staff