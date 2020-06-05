The Hoosier Daily: June 5th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
WATCH: Khristian Lander junior season highlights
Tom Allen and 'LEO': "I want them to know that we're here for them"
Hoosiers in NBA: Where things left off before COVID-19
3 takeaways from Allen’s return-to-campus Zoom media session
Today's Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary Guests:
American Professional Golfer, Fuzzy Zoeller and Alec Lasley from TheHoosier.com
Tweets of the Day
New NCAA Draft withdrawal deadline is until 10 days after the NBA draft combine or Aug. 3, whichever comes first.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 4, 2020
FWIW: We may only see stadiums at 25-50% full this fall. But I also believe several ADs are talking about low numbers as to not piss off season-ticket holders.— Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) June 4, 2020
If it's safe to increase capacity, mini packages and single-game tickets will go on sale.
Just my two cents.
#IUWBB Core Values— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) May 26, 2020
1. 𝙒𝙚 𝙥𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 pic.twitter.com/1tpB4cgBfH
Resuming #iufb #iubb and #iuwbb activity comes with realizing 'we’re going to have to make adjustments on the fly.'https://t.co/GbOQvuAUr7— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) June 4, 2020
One of the biggest accomplishments of my life this far is graduating not only as a student athlete but as a black man! pic.twitter.com/NHMCp7KMIt— De'Ron Davis (@DDavis2016) June 4, 2020
Happy birthday to @RaceThompson1! pic.twitter.com/IyKdx0pC4x— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 4, 2020
Headlines
Allen on return to workouts: “We’re ready”-- Crimson Quarry
IU’s Miller excited about returning squad- The Herald Bulletin
NCAA sets new deadline date to withdraw from draft-- The Herald Bulletin
IU men's tennis player named Missouri High School Boys Tennis Player of the Decade-- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: IU students should be the first fans let back into Memorial Stadium-- Indiana Daily Student
Q&A: Hunter Jessee-- IU Athletics
Gwen Egbert Named Indiana Volleyball Volunteer Assistant Coach-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
NBA owners approve plan to resume season in July, set new lottery and draft dates-- Yahoo Sports
Is baseball coming back? Here's the latest news on MLB, player negotiations to restart season-- Yahoo Sports
Drew Brees speaks directly into camera to issue another apology: 'I will be a part of the solution'-- Yahoo Sports
----
