{{ timeAgo('2020-06-05 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: June 5th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

WATCH: Khristian Lander junior season highlights

Tom Allen and 'LEO': "I want them to know that we're here for them"

Hoosiers in NBA: Where things left off before COVID-19

3 takeaways from Allen’s return-to-campus Zoom media session

Today's Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary Guests: 

American Professional Golfer, Fuzzy Zoeller and Alec Lasley from TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines 

Allen on return to workouts: “We’re ready”-- Crimson Quarry

IU’s Miller excited about returning squad- The Herald Bulletin

NCAA sets new deadline date to withdraw from draft-- The Herald Bulletin

IU men's tennis player named Missouri High School Boys Tennis Player of the Decade-- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: IU students should be the first fans let back into Memorial Stadium-- Indiana Daily Student

Q&A: Hunter Jessee-- IU Athletics

Gwen Egbert Named Indiana Volleyball Volunteer Assistant Coach-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

NBA owners approve plan to resume season in July, set new lottery and draft dates-- Yahoo Sports

Is baseball coming back? Here's the latest news on MLB, player negotiations to restart season-- Yahoo Sports

Drew Brees speaks directly into camera to issue another apology: 'I will be a part of the solution'-- Yahoo Sports

