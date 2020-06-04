Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

What type of player is Indiana getting in five-star point guard Khristian Lander? Here is his most up-to-date highlight reel from his junior season at FJ Reitz.

Lander helped Reitz (17-7) advance to the Class 4A Seymour Regional. He averaged 21 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Archie Miller recently addressed what his newly signed point guard will bring to the Hoosiers.

"He's going to add a lot of speed and versatility on the court. Great playmaker. Can also score. He's going to have to be physically ready though and that'll be a big challenge for him," Miller added. "But mentally, he wanted this challenge. That's something to be said about him."

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.



