Hoosiers in NBA: Where things left off before COVID-19
It was announced on Thursday that the NBA's Board of Governors approved the proposed plan for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic/Stadium, training camp will begin on June 30 and run until July 31, when the season will fully resume. The approved plan also outlined 22 teams that will be part of the resumption and will play all games at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports.
Teams will play eight regular season games that will help seed the teams that make the 16-team playoff. So which teams made it and didn't? And which Hoosiers will be taking part in the season?
Currently there are nine players on NBA rosters, including two-way deals with the G-League, however just eight of them will be participating. Cody Zeller of the Charlotte Hornets will miss out. They were one game behind the Washington Wizards, the last team that was included in the 22-team field.
Below are the eight Hoosiers who will participate in the rest of the NBA season.
Eastern Conference:
1. OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors): Having his best season as a pro following the departure of Kawhi Leonard, Anunoby is averaging 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game.
2. Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers): Returning from injury in late January, Oladipo has been rusty for the majority of the season while he tries to reinsert himself back into the rotation. He is averaging 13.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game despite shooting just 39.1 percent from the field.
3. Thomas Bryant (Washington Wizards): After a stellar season last year, Bryant has dealt with a few injuries throughout this season, keeping him off of the floor or limited at times. He is still averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds despite the injury struggles.
4. Romeo Langford (Boston Celtics): Following a slow start to the season, and dealing with injuries in the G-League, Langford has found himself a nice role off of the Celtics bench due to his defensive ability that Brad Stevens has raved about at times. He is averaging 2.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.
Western Conference
1. Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets): After a very slow start to the year trying to find his role behind James Harden and Russell Westbrook, he emerged with a 50-point game and slowly started to find his groove. Gordon is averaging 14.5 points per game.
2. Yogi Ferrell (Sacramento Kings): Ever since Ferrell left the Dallas Mavericks, he has struggled to find consistent playing time. With the Kings, that remains the same issue. He is averaging 4.2 points and 1.3 assists in a career-low 11 minutes per game.
3. Noah Vonleh (Denver Nuggets): After a career year last season, Vonleh has struggled to find the same success this season. He started the season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and was then traded to the Denver Nuggets. He is averaging 3.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
4. Juwan Morgan (Utah Jazz): Morgan inked a deal with the Jazz following his senior season at IU but has spent the majority of the year in the G-League. In 16 games for the Jazz, he has averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.
