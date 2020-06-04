It was announced on Thursday that the NBA's Board of Governors approved the proposed plan for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic/Stadium, training camp will begin on June 30 and run until July 31, when the season will fully resume. The approved plan also outlined 22 teams that will be part of the resumption and will play all games at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Teams will play eight regular season games that will help seed the teams that make the 16-team playoff. So which teams made it and didn't? And which Hoosiers will be taking part in the season?

Currently there are nine players on NBA rosters, including two-way deals with the G-League, however just eight of them will be participating. Cody Zeller of the Charlotte Hornets will miss out. They were one game behind the Washington Wizards, the last team that was included in the 22-team field.

Below are the eight Hoosiers who will participate in the rest of the NBA season.