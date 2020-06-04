Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

i will be announcing my commitment on my birthday, june 18th. 🤫🤫

Indiana is heavily involved with his son, Mason Miller. Ranked No. 65 in the 2021 Rivals150. Significant news. #iubb https://t.co/x5fN3fyt6l

Returns will be staggered & include a reintegration phase before voluntary workouts. More details. ⤵ https://t.co/6lOZDc8Y9d

On a #iufb Zoom press conference with @CoachAllenIU after the @IUHoosiers announcement/plan for student-athletes to return to campus starting next week. Says players will workout in socially-distanced groups of ten to stay in line with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines

'We cannot totally eliminate the risk. ... What we can do is have the best doctors give us the best protocols and make sure they are strictly followed.' #iubb #iuwbb #iufb https://t.co/mvw9ZvbpLo

IU athletes to return to voluntary workouts later this month-- The Herald Bulletin

LEO A PILLAR FOR IU DURING AN EMOTIONALLY TAXING OFFSEASON-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU ANNOUNCES PLAN FOR FOOTBALL, BASKETBALL ATHLETES TO RETURN-- Hoosier Sports Report

