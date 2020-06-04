News More News
The Hoosier Daily: June 4th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Grad Transfer Dylan Powell Granted Additional Year of Eligibility from NCAA

Freshman class 'chomping at the bit' to get to IU

Kevin Brockway talks athletes returning, defensive expectations for IU

Indiana announces plan for limited return to athletic activities

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines

IU ALUM ADEYANJU TACKLES COMPUTING WORLD-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU ANNOUNCES PLAN FOR FOOTBALL, BASKETBALL ATHLETES TO RETURN-- Hoosier Sports Report

LEO A PILLAR FOR IU DURING AN EMOTIONALLY TAXING OFFSEASON-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU athletes to return to voluntary workouts later this month-- The Herald Bulletin

Women’s Tennis 2020 Class Ranked Top-20-- IU Athletics

Tom Allen Zoom Press Conference Transcript & Video-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Reports: NBA commissioner Adam Silver to outline 22-team proposal for league's return to play-- Yahoo Sports

Drew Brees addresses NFL players kneeling in 2020: 'I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag'-- Yahoo Sports

Is baseball coming back? Here's the latest news on MLB, player negotiations to restart season-- Yahoo Sports

Broncos coach Vic Fangio apologizes after comments that he doesn't 'see racism at all in NFL'-- ESPN

