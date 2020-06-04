The Hoosier Daily: June 4th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Grad Transfer Dylan Powell Granted Additional Year of Eligibility from NCAA
Freshman class 'chomping at the bit' to get to IU
Kevin Brockway talks athletes returning, defensive expectations for IU
Indiana announces plan for limited return to athletic activities
i will be announcing my commitment on my birthday, june 18th. 🤫🤫— Trey Patterson (@_treypatt3) June 3, 2020
Indiana is heavily involved with his son, Mason Miller. Ranked No. 65 in the 2021 Rivals150. Significant news. #iubb https://t.co/x5fN3fyt6l— Alec Lasley (@allasley) June 3, 2020
Returns will be staggered & include a reintegration phase before voluntary workouts.— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) June 3, 2020
More details. ⤵ https://t.co/6lOZDc8Y9d
On a #iufb Zoom press conference with @CoachAllenIU after the @IUHoosiers announcement/plan for student-athletes to return to campus starting next week. Says players will workout in socially-distanced groups of ten to stay in line with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines— Will Coleman (@WColeman08) June 3, 2020
'We cannot totally eliminate the risk. ... What we can do is have the best doctors give us the best protocols and make sure they are strictly followed.' #iubb #iuwbb #iufb https://t.co/mvw9ZvbpLo— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) June 3, 2020
G O A T E D🐐.... @ShedeurSanders @ab @DeionSanders @ShiloSanders @austinbarron_ pic.twitter.com/OGVcxWTEEy— Jordyn Williams🎈 (@jordynwms2021) June 3, 2020
IU ALUM ADEYANJU TACKLES COMPUTING WORLD-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU ANNOUNCES PLAN FOR FOOTBALL, BASKETBALL ATHLETES TO RETURN-- Hoosier Sports Report
LEO A PILLAR FOR IU DURING AN EMOTIONALLY TAXING OFFSEASON-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU athletes to return to voluntary workouts later this month-- The Herald Bulletin
Women’s Tennis 2020 Class Ranked Top-20-- IU Athletics
Tom Allen Zoom Press Conference Transcript & Video-- IU Athletics
