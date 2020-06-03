It has been a big morning for Indiana athletics and especially Indiana football. With the announcement that the football program will be the first group of student athletes back on campus for Indiana, starting June 15, football in the fall is officially on the clock.

Kevin Brockway from CNHI Sports Indiana joined Indiana Sports Beat to talk all things Indiana football.

Though Indiana is having its players return a week later than some other programs, Brockway doesn't see that as any sort of disadvantage at this point, with so much summer left.

“I don’t see that as a major issue at this point since they will have a lot of time to catch up," Brockway said. "The big step forward is that they will actually be there and supervised for workouts."

A major step forward is at least having face-to-face interaction and being able to have in person workouts and meetings. Where it'll have the biggest impact? The weight room.

"It's one thing to hand out a workout plan and it’s another to have that guidance [in person]," Brockway added. "How they are going to go about it with social distancing and how do you do it [is the next step]. Starting out with smaller groups and going up.”