Grad Transfer Dylan Powell Granted Additional Year of Eligibility from NCAA
Indiana football quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has to be a happy man after one of his newest offensive linemen received positive news from the NCAA.
Graduate transfer OG/C Dylan Powell shared news on his Twitter page yesterday that the NCAA has granted him an additional year of eligibility, meaning Powell will be able to play for the Hoosiers for the next two seasons.
I just got word that the NCAA approved my request for another year of eligibility. All the glory to God! I can’t wait to spend these next two seasons playing with my brothers and striving to take Indiana football to another level! LEO— Dylan Powell (@Dylan_Powell74) June 1, 2020
Powell previously was a member of the football team at Stanford University from 2016-19, however missed all of last season with an injury, allowing him to request an additional year of eligibility.
While at Stanford, Powell appeared in 19 games across his sophomore and junior year seasons, starting in three. He was able to graduate from Stanford in December with a degree in communications.
With the departures of Hunter Littlejohn and Simon Stepaniak to graduation and Coy Cronk transferring from the program to join Iowa, there are needs for the Hoosiers along the offensive line. The 6’3”, 300-pound Powell is expected to join a mix of offensive linemen including Matthew Bedford, Caleb Jones, Harry Crider, Mackenzie Nworah, and others looking to start come the team’s season-opener at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.
It is clear that Indiana is trying to address the needs of the offensive line by offering scholarships to 2021 recruits Marcus Mbow, Ty Buchanan, Isaia Glass, and Jack Leyrer last week.
The NCAA’s decision to approve Powell a second year of eligibility means that he will be an option for offensive linemen coach Darren Hiller and head football coach Tom Allen to start for several years to come.
