Indiana football quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has to be a happy man after one of his newest offensive linemen received positive news from the NCAA. Graduate transfer OG/C Dylan Powell shared news on his Twitter page yesterday that the NCAA has granted him an additional year of eligibility, meaning Powell will be able to play for the Hoosiers for the next two seasons.

I just got word that the NCAA approved my request for another year of eligibility. All the glory to God! I can’t wait to spend these next two seasons playing with my brothers and striving to take Indiana football to another level! LEO — Dylan Powell (@Dylan_Powell74) June 1, 2020

Powell previously was a member of the football team at Stanford University from 2016-19, however missed all of last season with an injury, allowing him to request an additional year of eligibility. While at Stanford, Powell appeared in 19 games across his sophomore and junior year seasons, starting in three. He was able to graduate from Stanford in December with a degree in communications.



Photo Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics