On Wednesday morning, Indiana University announced the details for bringing athletes back to campus. It outlined each stage for when each sport will return its players to campus, starting with football on June 15. Below is the full release from the university on the plan.

Based on the Indiana University Athletics Medical Advisory Group Phase One Restart Plan (attached in full), Indiana University Athletics is beginning the process of returning groups of its students who compete in intercollegiate athletics to campus for voluntary workouts which would first start on June 15.

“We cannot totally eliminate the risk,” said Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass. “At least until there is a vaccine, there will be risk. What we can do is have the best doctors give us the best protocols and make sure they are strictly followed. That’s what we’ve done and what we are going to do.”

To promote the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff participating in team activities (collectively “Participants”), IU Athletics established the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group on March 10, 2020 to provide expert medical advice to the Department. This group consists of Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Andy Hipskind; IU Team Physician, Dr. Larry Rink; and Dr. Tom Hrismalos, a specialist in infectious disease. Dr. Rink also serves on the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases. The IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group worked in collaboration with IU Environmental Health and Safety and IU Emergency Management to develop the following requirements for IU Athletics to implement for the resumption of limited athletic activities in certain facilities for Indiana University students who participate in intercollegiate athletics. IU Athletics recognizes that the protocols we are putting in place transcend the health and safety of the IU Athletics community, as we also seek to promote the health and safety of the general IU student body, the entire IU community, and the city of Bloomington.

Because of the rapid developments in best practices related to COVID-19, this plan is considered Phase 1 and addresses the protocols that are expected to be in place while teams pursue voluntary athletic activities. The plan will be updated as the Department looks toward team practices and ultimately competitions and as needed based on the guidance of relevant authorities. The plan has been developed to meet, and in some areas exceed, all federal, state, local, Indiana University, Big Ten Conference, and NCAA guidance relating to COVID-19.

The students’ returns will be staggered and include a reintegration phase before each student is able to participate in voluntary workouts at Indiana University athletic facilities.