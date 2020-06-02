The Hoosier Daily: June 2nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Chris Beaty, Former IU Football Player, Dies Amongst Indianapolis Protest
2022 SG Will Lovings-Watts talks IU interest
June 1: Indiana Football Recruiting News & Notes
Green Bay Packers Sign Sixth-Round Pick Simon Stepaniak to Deal
Today's Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary Guests:
Former Hoosier Basketball Player, Charlie Miller and Chronic Hoosier
Tweets of the Day
All the love to the Constantine family in this next chapter. @IUCoachJanese, Paul and PJ will always be a part of our family ❤️ https://t.co/1iIaIhme8R— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) June 1, 2020
I just got word that the NCAA approved my request for another year of eligibility. All the glory to God! I can’t wait to spend these next two seasons playing with my brothers and striving to take Indiana football to another level! LEO— Dylan Powell (@Dylan_Powell74) June 1, 2020
Statement from @CoachAllenIU on Chris Beaty… pic.twitter.com/sw6MqYTWIq— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 1, 2020
#AGTG After a great talk with @coach_peoples , I am blessed to say that I have earned an offer from Indiana University ⚪️🔴 @IndianaFootball— KeithCooperJr1️⃣6️⃣ (@KeithCo2021) June 1, 2020
@DickinsonFB @samspiegs @Perroni247 #IUFB #ProIU pic.twitter.com/YgaO494kw8
#Packers sign sixth-round guard @SimonStepaniak— Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 1, 2020
📰: https://t.co/LtlW1xTDuW #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/BSYARwji0b
Headlines
GLASS RELEASES STATEMENT ON FLOYD KILLING-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU’S POWELL RECEIVES SIXTH YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU women’s assistant Constantine leaving program-- Crimson Quarry
Former Hoosier Chris Beaty killed in Indianapolis shooting-- Crimson Quarry
IU women’s basketball picks up commitment from 2021 guard Keyarah Berry-- Indiana Daily Student
Statement from Indiana University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Is baseball coming back? Here's the latest news on MLB, player negotiations to restart season-- Yahoo Sports
Colts coach Frank Reich gives speech to team on racial injustice: 'I want to do my part and feel responsible'-- Yahoo Sports
Former Auburn football coach Pat Dye dies at 80-- ESPN
Small-market teams urging NBA to include entire league in restart-- ESPN
