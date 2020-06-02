News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-02 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: June 2nd

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Seen on TheHoosier

Chris Beaty, Former IU Football Player, Dies Amongst Indianapolis Protest

2022 SG Will Lovings-Watts talks IU interest

June 1: Indiana Football Recruiting News & Notes

Green Bay Packers Sign Sixth-Round Pick Simon Stepaniak to Deal

Fred Glass issues statement on social injustice

Today's Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary Guests:

Former Hoosier Basketball Player, Charlie Miller and Chronic Hoosier

https://www.breakthroughbasketball.com
https://www.breakthroughbasketball.com

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines 

GLASS RELEASES STATEMENT ON FLOYD KILLING-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU’S POWELL RECEIVES SIXTH YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU women’s assistant Constantine leaving program-- Crimson Quarry

Former Hoosier Chris Beaty killed in Indianapolis shooting-- Crimson Quarry

IU women’s basketball picks up commitment from 2021 guard Keyarah Berry-- Indiana Daily Student

Statement from Indiana University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Is baseball coming back? Here's the latest news on MLB, player negotiations to restart season-- Yahoo Sports

Colts coach Frank Reich gives speech to team on racial injustice: 'I want to do my part and feel responsible'-- Yahoo Sports

Former Auburn football coach Pat Dye dies at 80-- ESPN

Small-market teams urging NBA to include entire league in restart-- ESPN

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}