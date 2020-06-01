While the recruiting calendar is very much abnormal this year, Indiana remains very active with not only the 2021 class, but also looking ahead at class of 2022 prospects. Will Lovings-Watts (Jeffersonville, IN) is one of those 2022 targets who has been on IU's radar for quite some time.

He spoke to TheHoosier.com about his game, his interest in Indiana and also looking ahead to an important junior season.

During this uncertain time, Lovings-Watts is continuing to work at his game and focus on his offensive skillset. The main focus? His shooting and vertical.

"My jumpshot a lot," Lovings-Watts explained. "It’s come a long way. Also my vertical trying to get my bounce up. I do a lot of squats with dumb bells and I feel like it has increased.

"I'm trying to workout whenever I can," Lovings-Watts added. "I go to a church gym and workout usually three to four days a week. Saturday I had my first AAU practice and it felt great. I was really excited to get back on the court."

Lovings-Watts had a solid sophomore season for Jeffersonville (IN) HS and saw his recruitment start to pickup. He averaged 13.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field. While his ability to be evaluated this summer is up in the air, he is already hearing from multiple high-major programs.

"Indiana, Purdue, Louisville are huge schools for me. Those are the main ones [right now]," Lovings-Watts said. "Florida and also Kansas State as well."