Chris Beaty, a former Indiana football player died on Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis after being shot, according to multiple sources. He was 38.

Protests intensified Saturday evening and into the early morning hours on Sunday. Beaty was one of two people that was killed as a result of the protests and rioting taking place.

Beaty was a defensive end at Indiana from 2000-04, graduating with a degree in sports management. Beaty’s nephew, Jared Thomas, just finished his senior season after playing football at Northwestern.



