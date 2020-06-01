Chris Beaty, Former IU Football Player, Dies Amongst Indianapolis Protest
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Chris Beaty, a former Indiana football player died on Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis after being shot, according to multiple sources. He was 38.
Protests intensified Saturday evening and into the early morning hours on Sunday. Beaty was one of two people that was killed as a result of the protests and rioting taking place.
Beaty was a defensive end at Indiana from 2000-04, graduating with a degree in sports management. Beaty’s nephew, Jared Thomas, just finished his senior season after playing football at Northwestern.
Prior to arriving in Bloomington, Beaty attended Cathedral High School from 1996-2000, winning three state championships (1996, 1998, 1999) while a member of the football team.
After his playing days of playing football came to an end, Beaty worked in the entertainment industry around the Indianapolis area.
Since 2011, Beaty had served as the President of Fresh Marketing, working with clients that include the Indianapolis Colts, the family of Muhammad Ali, and the Kentucky Derby, to name a few.
Beaty continued showing his support for the Indiana football program long after moving on from his playing career. As recently as April 26, Beaty talked with current Indiana football head coach Tom Allen and other alumni on a Zoom call.
When the news broke on Beaty's passing late Sunday evening, many shared their sadness and grief from his death on Twitter.
We are saddened by the tragic loss of Chris Beaty.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 1, 2020
RIP #96. pic.twitter.com/WzMALbmLhS
I’m absolutely heartbroken. Chris was the most lively, positive person who had an immense passion for people & his community. I loved looking to find him on game days, sharing many hugs and smiles, chatting about our shared love of sports especially our beloved Hoosiers. pic.twitter.com/riiQTkeuMo— Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) June 1, 2020
R.I.P Chris Beaty— Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) June 1, 2020
Was great guy, we had some good times at IU. You will be truly missed bro.
Condolences being sent by local athletes as the news of Chris Beaty’s death is being shared.— Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) June 1, 2020
The former Indiana & Cathedral defensive linemen was shot Saturday night in Indy.
Sending prayers to all of his friends- he had many. ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/x8vHxM70ka
This story will be updated as more information is released.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.