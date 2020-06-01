 Chris Beaty Death
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 09:44:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Chris Beaty, Former IU Football Player, Dies Amongst Indianapolis Protest

Jordan Gould • TheHoosier
Staff
@GouldTweets
Jordan Gould is an incoming senior and sports media student at Indiana University. Gould is interested in video production and broadcasting, in addition to writing.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Chris Beaty, a former Indiana football player died on Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis after being shot, according to multiple sources. He was 38.

Protests intensified Saturday evening and into the early morning hours on Sunday. Beaty was one of two people that was killed as a result of the protests and rioting taking place.

Beaty was a defensive end at Indiana from 2000-04, graduating with a degree in sports management. Beaty’s nephew, Jared Thomas, just finished his senior season after playing football at Northwestern.


Chris Beaty (Facebook)
Chris Beaty (Facebook) (Chris Beaty (Facebook))

Prior to arriving in Bloomington, Beaty attended Cathedral High School from 1996-2000, winning three state championships (1996, 1998, 1999) while a member of the football team.

After his playing days of playing football came to an end, Beaty worked in the entertainment industry around the Indianapolis area.

Since 2011, Beaty had served as the President of Fresh Marketing, working with clients that include the Indianapolis Colts, the family of Muhammad Ali, and the Kentucky Derby, to name a few.

Beaty continued showing his support for the Indiana football program long after moving on from his playing career. As recently as April 26, Beaty talked with current Indiana football head coach Tom Allen and other alumni on a Zoom call.

When the news broke on Beaty's passing late Sunday evening, many shared their sadness and grief from his death on Twitter.


This story will be updated as more information is released.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}