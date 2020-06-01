Add another former Indiana football player of recent times to head to the NFL. OG Simon Stepaniak agreed to a deal with the Green Bay Packers on Monday. Although terms of the deal have not been released, it is expected that Stepaniak’s contract will be worth over $3.4 million across four years, per the NFL’s rookie slot system.

Photo Courtesy: Brian Spurlock (USA Today)

Stepaniak started in 31 games over his four-year career with the Hoosiers, and was inserted into the starting lineup on the offensive line in 2018. He was taken by the Packers in the sixth round with the No. 209 pick. Standing at 6’4”, 313 pounds, Stepaniak impressed scouts with his performance at the NFL Combine back in late February and early March. The Hamilton, OH, native benched 37 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

