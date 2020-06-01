Green Bay Packers Sign Sixth-Round Pick Simon Stepaniak to Deal
Add another former Indiana football player of recent times to head to the NFL.
OG Simon Stepaniak agreed to a deal with the Green Bay Packers on Monday. Although terms of the deal have not been released, it is expected that Stepaniak’s contract will be worth over $3.4 million across four years, per the NFL’s rookie slot system.
Stepaniak started in 31 games over his four-year career with the Hoosiers, and was inserted into the starting lineup on the offensive line in 2018. He was taken by the Packers in the sixth round with the No. 209 pick.
Standing at 6’4”, 313 pounds, Stepaniak impressed scouts with his performance at the NFL Combine back in late February and early March. The Hamilton, OH, native benched 37 reps on the 225-pound bench press.
It is believed that Stepaniak fell to the sixth round due to an injury at a practice in December leading up to the Hoosiers’ bowl game. Stepaniak tore his ACL, but is expected to make a full recovery and be ready in time for training camp that is scheduled to start in mid-July.
Stepaniak’s selection makes it two consecutive drafts that an offensive guard from Indiana was selected by an NFL team. In 2019, Wesley Martin was selected in the fourth round by the Washington Redskins.
Indiana has had at least one player selected in seven consecutive NFL drafts.
