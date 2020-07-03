TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 3rd

The Hoosier Daily: July 3rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Louisiana edge-rusher Gharin Stansbury moving closer toward a decision
Five Hoosiers make initial 60-man MLB rosters
Kyle Neddenriep discusses the return of High School Sports
Tweets of the Day
#iubb offer out to 2021 wing James Graham. Averaged 20.6 ppg and 7.0 rpg last year.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 2, 2020
One of the biggest risers over the past few months. https://t.co/2qwCyaIA7o
Keep fighting the good fight, @Ashon_28. Always a part of the #IUFB family.#LEOhttps://t.co/o2zDvawVIU— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 2, 2020
3 days 🚨— Khristian Lander (@khristianlander) July 2, 2020
Indiana extended an offer to top-25 class of 2022 prospect Justice Williams. 6-foot-3 SG is ranked No. 23 in the Rivals150.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 2, 2020
Second offer of the day for Indiana. #iubbhttps://t.co/qWmVUlUYr7
ICYMI: Remy Abell and Mo Creek are ready to surprise some people in #TBT2020 this year.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 2, 2020
Team Sideline Cancer begins play on Sunday at 4 pm. #iubb https://t.co/pCf0tzgHHu via @IndianaRivals
Headlines
Here’s how IU football fared the last time college football faced a worldwide pandemic-- Crimson Quarry
Record 96 IU athletes named Big Ten Distinguished Scholars-- Indiana Daily Student
Four Football Hoosiers Honored as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars-- IU Athletics
Five Baseball Hoosiers Honored as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
MLB All-Stars secretly met in Florida, organized sandlot games during quarantine-- Yahoo Sports
NBA announces 9 more positive COVID-19 tests among players-- Yahoo Sports
Kobe Bryant revealed as final NBA 2K21 cover athlete, honored with Mamba Forever edition-- Yahoo Sports
Cam Newton says his contract with Patriots is about respect, not money-- ESPN
Texas A&M football on one-year probation, Jimbo Fisher gets six-month show-cause order-- ESPN
