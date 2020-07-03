 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 3rd
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-03 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 3rd

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://idsnews.com
https://idsnews.com

Seen on TheHoosier

Louisiana edge-rusher Gharin Stansbury moving closer toward a decision

Five Hoosiers make initial 60-man MLB rosters

Kyle Neddenriep discusses the return of High School Sports

Scouting Report: James Graham III

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Here’s how IU football fared the last time college football faced a worldwide pandemic-- Crimson Quarry

Record 96 IU athletes named Big Ten Distinguished Scholars-- Indiana Daily Student

Four Football Hoosiers Honored as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars-- IU Athletics

Five Baseball Hoosiers Honored as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

MLB All-Stars secretly met in Florida, organized sandlot games during quarantine-- Yahoo Sports

NBA announces 9 more positive COVID-19 tests among players-- Yahoo Sports

Kobe Bryant revealed as final NBA 2K21 cover athlete, honored with Mamba Forever edition-- Yahoo Sports

Cam Newton says his contract with Patriots is about respect, not money-- ESPN

Texas A&M football on one-year probation, Jimbo Fisher gets six-month show-cause order-- ESPN

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}