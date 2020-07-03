TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 3rd

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

#iubb offer out to 2021 wing James Graham. Averaged 20.6 ppg and 7.0 rpg last year. One of the biggest risers over the past few months. https://t.co/2qwCyaIA7o

Keep fighting the good fight, @Ashon_28 . Always a part of the #IUFB family. #LEO https://t.co/o2zDvawVIU

Indiana extended an offer to top-25 class of 2022 prospect Justice Williams. 6-foot-3 SG is ranked No. 23 in the Rivals150. Second offer of the day for Indiana. #iubb https://t.co/qWmVUlUYr7

ICYMI: Remy Abell and Mo Creek are ready to surprise some people in #TBT2020 this year. Team Sideline Cancer begins play on Sunday at 4 pm. #iubb https://t.co/pCf0tzgHHu via @IndianaRivals

Five Baseball Hoosiers Honored as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars-- IU Athletics

Four Football Hoosiers Honored as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars-- IU Athletics

Here’s how IU football fared the last time college football faced a worldwide pandemic-- Crimson Quarry

MLB All-Stars secretly met in Florida, organized sandlot games during quarantine-- Yahoo Sports

NBA announces 9 more positive COVID-19 tests among players-- Yahoo Sports

Kobe Bryant revealed as final NBA 2K21 cover athlete, honored with Mamba Forever edition-- Yahoo Sports

Cam Newton says his contract with Patriots is about respect, not money-- ESPN

Texas A&M football on one-year probation, Jimbo Fisher gets six-month show-cause order-- ESPN