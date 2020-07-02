TheHoosier - Kyle Neddenriep discusses the return of High School Sports

Kyle Neddenriep discusses the return of High School Sports
With COVID-19 being such an apparent thing in today's world, nobody is quite sure what to expect with the future of sports in general, but one topic that is not being talked about as much is the plans for high school sports.
On Tuesday, Indy Star's Kyle Neddenriep joined Indiana Sports Beat to discuss what the future holds for high school sports throughout the state of Indiana.
Neddenriep said he talked to IHSAA commissioner and they plan on taking things one step at a time through two week increments, because things can change in just an instant.
"I've been able to get out and cover some things in the last few weeks, with live sports again, and it's been great," Neddenriep said.
Neddenriep was also in attendance at Grand Park in Westfield, IN last weekend to cover IU recruits Trey Kaufman and Logan Duncomb.
He said he was super impressed with Kaufman and the way that he played.
Neddenriep spoke about Kaufman and his hustle plays by going after loose balls and not getting afraid to dive on the ground.
"He was just out there playing, and he's wired that way, which is super fun to see," Neddenriep said.
Duncomb also impressed Neddenriep in his ability to rebound the ball.
"I think he looked top notch physically, and you can tell he's been putting the work after being off for a long time," said Neddenriep.
Basketball aside, Indiana Sports Beat also talked with Neddenriep about high school football and it's upcoming plans.
He says that Center Grove is the team to watch with Tayven Jackson, the younger brother of IU basketball standout Trayce Jackson-Davis, leading the way.
"It changes year to year, but this year Center Grove is going to be leading the way in 6A" said Neddenriep.
Neddenriep will continue to cover high school sports as they get more back into the swing of things so be sure to give him a follow on Twitter @KyleNeddenriep.
For more information and the interview in its entirety, check out the tweet below.
📣 New Podcast! "@KyleNeddenriep from the IndyStar joins us to discuss what HS sports will look like with their return set" on @Spreaker https://t.co/7SbirAabGq— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) June 30, 2020
