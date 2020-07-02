TheHoosier - Kyle Neddenriep discusses the return of High School Sports

With COVID-19 being such an apparent thing in today's world, nobody is quite sure what to expect with the future of sports in general, but one topic that is not being talked about as much is the plans for high school sports.

On Tuesday, Indy Star's Kyle Neddenriep joined Indiana Sports Beat to discuss what the future holds for high school sports throughout the state of Indiana.

Neddenriep said he talked to IHSAA commissioner and they plan on taking things one step at a time through two week increments, because things can change in just an instant.

"I've been able to get out and cover some things in the last few weeks, with live sports again, and it's been great," Neddenriep said.

Neddenriep was also in attendance at Grand Park in Westfield, IN last weekend to cover IU recruits Trey Kaufman and Logan Duncomb.

He said he was super impressed with Kaufman and the way that he played.

Neddenriep spoke about Kaufman and his hustle plays by going after loose balls and not getting afraid to dive on the ground.

"He was just out there playing, and he's wired that way, which is super fun to see," Neddenriep said.