The 6-foot-8 wing averaged 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while helping lead Nicolet High School (WI) to a 22-3 record last year. Graham holds offers from programs such as Florida State, Iowa, Arizona State, Marquette, Maryland, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Auburn, Xavier, and Butler , and has interest from a handful of additional programs.

The Wisconsin native has been one of the most sought-after targets in the 2021 class over the last few months and Indiana is now the newest program in on his recruitment.

While Indiana hasn't been extremely active with new prospects in the class of 2021, a new offer was extended on Thursday afternoon to three-star forward James Graham III .

The Nicolet HS forward isn't a traditional four-man and sides more with the evolving stretch forward of today's game. While he has the size and build to play on the block, and does so often, he still has the skillset to excel on the perimeter. Graham shot 44 percent from deep last year and that opened up his entire game. His stroke is quick and consistent, and with a high release, it is nearly unaffected by an opponent.

Because of his efficiency from the outside, opponents have to play up on him, allowing for his improving driving ability to take over. Graham is still improving his ball handling, but at 6-foot-8, he has good enough handles to get by most of the big men that end up guarding him.

While Graham's athletic ability isn't off of the charts, he is a very fluid athlete who won't blow you away with his leaping ability, but does have the length and toughness that makes up for his on both ends of the floor.

Defensively, Graham does need to become more consistent with his footwork moving horizontal if he wants to guard more on the perimeter. Overall though, he is a solid defender who has the ability to guard a few different positions due to his size and length.