Though it took Major League Baseball quite a while, and much longer than expected to come to some agreement on what a season would look like in 2020, players are set to report to the new form of Spring Training, which began yesterday.

Making the initial rosters were C Josh Phegley and OF Kyle Schwarber for the Chicago Cubs, LHP Kyle Hart for the Boston Red Sox, OF Alex Dickerson for the San Francisco Giants and RHP Aaron Slegers for the Tampa Bay Rays.

As of now, most teams in the league left room on their roster to sign players over the course of the next few weeks. And, with a few notable players already saying they will not play this year, more openings are expected.

Following Spring Training, 30 players will makeup each MLB roster with the other 30 making up a 'taxi squad'. That roster will play scrimmages during the regular season while still being able to be called up by the MLB club at any time.

Here's how each player fared last season: