 Five Hoosiers make initial 60-man MLB rosters
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-02 09:10:58 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Five Hoosiers make initial 60-man MLB rosters

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Though it took Major League Baseball quite a while, and much longer than expected to come to some agreement on what a season would look like in 2020, players are set to report to the new form of Spring Training, which began yesterday.

Making the initial rosters were C Josh Phegley and OF Kyle Schwarber for the Chicago Cubs, LHP Kyle Hart for the Boston Red Sox, OF Alex Dickerson for the San Francisco Giants and RHP Aaron Slegers for the Tampa Bay Rays.

As of now, most teams in the league left room on their roster to sign players over the course of the next few weeks. And, with a few notable players already saying they will not play this year, more openings are expected.

Following Spring Training, 30 players will makeup each MLB roster with the other 30 making up a 'taxi squad'. That roster will play scrimmages during the regular season while still being able to be called up by the MLB club at any time.

Here's how each player fared last season:

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs

Games Played: 155

Batting Avg: .250

Home Runs: 38

RBI's: 92

On Base % (OBP): .339

Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs

Games Played: 106

Batting Avg: .239

Home Runs: 12

RBI's: 62

On Base % (OBP): .282

Alex Dickerson, San Fransisco Giants

Games Played: 56

Batting Avg: .290

Home Runs: 6

RBI's: 26

On Base % (OBP): .351

Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox

Record: 0-2

Innings Pitched: 6.0

ERA: 7.50

Walk & Hits/Inning (WHIP): 1.667

Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 0-0

Innings Pitched: 3.0

ERA: 3.00

Walk & Hits/Inning (WHIP): 1.000

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}