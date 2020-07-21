TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 21st

The Hoosier Daily: July 21st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Joshua Sales sets finalists, schedules a decision date
2022 Florida standout Mike Jackson talks Indiana offer
Monday Mailbag: 2022 point guards, Trey Kaufman, Aminu Mohammed
2021 Virginia DB Maurice Freeman high on IU ahead of decision day
Tweets of the Day
FWIW - 2021 IU target Trey Kaufman has jumped up 44 spots in the class to No. 39 in the Rivals150 rankings. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 20, 2020
Jordan Longino has kept a low profile over the past few months but here is what the four-star guard told https://t.co/gF5TH0xw5a following his IU offer back in April. #iubbhttps://t.co/fWOr6UmtlU via @IndianaRivals https://t.co/7gdCUsvYN1— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 20, 2020
Strong surname ✅— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) July 20, 2020
Strong game ✅
Start your week with some Ty Fryfogle highlights.@Ty_Fry3 | @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/8I03b3ZoMA
Obviously a long way away, but if something like this stayed in effect into September, would be interesting to see how a football game would stay under 150 (with both teams/players/staff). #iufb https://t.co/UrNhIoZFlI— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) July 20, 2020
A follow up from IU Athletics regarding COVID-19 testing across #iufb:— JoJo Gentry (@jojogentrytv) July 20, 2020
Three across the program tested positive July 15. An additional three tested positive the morning of July 17. The decision to pause voluntary workouts followed. https://t.co/p1QL7OVdil
Headlines
OPINION: 5 Hoosiers who are primed for prolific seasons in the fall-- Indiana Daily Student
‘Unprecedented Times’ Require Unprecedented IU Recruiting-- IU Athletics
Volleyball Earns USMC/AVCA Academic Award-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
NBA announces zero positive COVID-19 tests in bubble as resumption of play looms-- Yahoo Sports
Rams coach Sean McVay 'skeptical' NFL season will start as scheduled-- Yahoo Sports
Mark Cuban calls 'national anthem police' out of control, drawing ire of Sen. Ted Cruz-- Yahoo Sports
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: 'National Anthem Police in this country are out of control'-- ESPN
