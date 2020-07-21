 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 21st
The Hoosier Daily: July 21st

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Joshua Sales sets finalists, schedules a decision date

2022 Florida standout Mike Jackson talks Indiana offer

Monday Mailbag: 2022 point guards, Trey Kaufman, Aminu Mohammed

2021 Virginia DB Maurice Freeman high on IU ahead of decision day

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

OPINION: 5 Hoosiers who are primed for prolific seasons in the fall-- Indiana Daily Student

‘Unprecedented Times’ Require Unprecedented IU Recruiting-- IU Athletics

Volleyball Earns USMC/AVCA Academic Award-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

NBA announces zero positive COVID-19 tests in bubble as resumption of play looms-- Yahoo Sports

Rams coach Sean McVay 'skeptical' NFL season will start as scheduled-- Yahoo Sports

Mark Cuban calls 'national anthem police' out of control, drawing ire of Sen. Ted Cruz-- Yahoo Sports

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: 'National Anthem Police in this country are out of control'-- ESPN

{{ article.author_name }}