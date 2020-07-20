2022 Florida standout Mike Jackson talks Indiana offer
During his tenure as Indiana University football coach, Tom Allen has made the state of Florida a huge point of emphasis. As a result, the roster year after year features plenty of talent from the Sunshine State, along with a list of potential recruits. That includes Mike Jackson Jr., of Palmetto High School, in the class of 2022.
Jackson, who is listed as an athlete, told TheHoosier.com that what draws him to Indiana is Coach Allen and the relationship he has built with him.
“I love their coaching staff and campus. Coach Allen is a great coach at Indiana. I just wish I can take a visit to Indiana,” Jackson said.
While the visit may have to wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson said that is okay.
“It’s not that important right now,” Jackson said. “We speak three times a week. What sets Coach apart is his attitude and speech.”
Jackson acknowledged the Hoosiers are in his top three, along with LSU and Georgia.
Currently, he has offers from Florida International, Kent State, Pittsburgh, UAB, Coastal Carolina, LSU, Kent State, Kentucky, Boston College, Maryland, Georgia and Florida Atlantic.
