During his tenure as Indiana University football coach, Tom Allen has made the state of Florida a huge point of emphasis. As a result, the roster year after year features plenty of talent from the Sunshine State, along with a list of potential recruits. That includes Mike Jackson Jr., of Palmetto High School, in the class of 2022.

Jackson, who is listed as an athlete, told TheHoosier.com that what draws him to Indiana is Coach Allen and the relationship he has built with him.

“I love their coaching staff and campus. Coach Allen is a great coach at Indiana. I just wish I can take a visit to Indiana,” Jackson said.